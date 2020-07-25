Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AON by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,278,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,087 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of AON by 196.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,290,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,027,000 after buying an additional 1,518,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,549,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of AON by 21.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,352,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,437,000 after buying an additional 1,134,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $167,370,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AON news, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total transaction of $118,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $298,695.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 102,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $560,250 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra reduced their price target on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.27.

Shares of AON opened at $207.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.14. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

