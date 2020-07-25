Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $181,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,870,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,804,000 after purchasing an additional 224,844 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in ONEOK by 927.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 504,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 455,165 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.24.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.19.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.