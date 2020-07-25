Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,592 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOD. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 159.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 66.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.4746 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VOD. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Standpoint Research raised Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.