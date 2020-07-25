Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1,744.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,546,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,869,000 after buying an additional 2,408,258 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,415,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,727,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,007,000 after purchasing an additional 926,621 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,092,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,740,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.12.

