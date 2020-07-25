Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 430 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,465 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 339.2% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 62,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in General Motors by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 14,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett bought 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

