Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 342 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter valued at $79,706,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,941,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,340,000 after buying an additional 428,104 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,736,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,192,000 after acquiring an additional 309,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 416.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 367,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 296,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

DNKN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day moving average of $65.83.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.