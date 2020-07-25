Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 4,053 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 70.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 2.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its position in Allstate by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Allstate by 2.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Allstate by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $94.36 on Friday. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.47.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $273,807.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,252 shares in the company, valued at $33,693,675.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $676,271.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,746.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

