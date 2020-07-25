Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,562 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

CQP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.32.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

