Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 458,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 184,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $26.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $34.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.