PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 73.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $106.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.29. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens raised PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Compass Point lifted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

