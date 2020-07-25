Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 658 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,706 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,357,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,634,000 after acquiring an additional 81,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,099,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,067,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,316,000 after purchasing an additional 371,567 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 6.4% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,330,000 after purchasing an additional 82,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 10.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,012,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,913,000 after purchasing an additional 95,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $762,343.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $2,132,238.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMS opened at $72.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $818.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.28 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James raised MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

