Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,801 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $6,255,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 113.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.77.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 1.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

