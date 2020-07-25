Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,101 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Metlife by 3.5% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Metlife by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 22,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Metlife by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 32,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Metlife by 29.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Shares of MET opened at $38.22 on Friday. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

