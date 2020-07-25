Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $141.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 146.43% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $569,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.54.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.