Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $211.01

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $211.01 and last traded at $210.94, with a volume of 2027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.34.

PEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (down from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.24 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.77 and its 200 day moving average is $173.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.28 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total value of $1,850,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 560,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,761,716.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $975,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,151 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,103,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,266,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,281,000 after acquiring an additional 48,046 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,116,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,081,000 after acquiring an additional 139,901 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85,123 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,928,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

