Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Increased by Analyst

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $105.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $110.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $116,000.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,495,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,271.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,034,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.