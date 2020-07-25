Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CAKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of CAKE opened at $24.81 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $45.24. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $615.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,546,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,938,000 after buying an additional 324,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,277,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 985,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,839,000 after buying an additional 175,054 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 716,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,037,000 after buying an additional 134,752 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 36,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

