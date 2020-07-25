Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 209 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,664,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,477 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $90,016,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 121.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,620,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $70,716,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 562.5% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,577,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APO. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.56.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 156,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $6,622,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 181,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $7,456,126.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,535,201 shares of company stock worth $66,108,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $52.02 on Friday. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

