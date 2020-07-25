Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIF. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,021,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $149,909,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 550.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 956,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,854,000 after acquiring an additional 809,451 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 87.3% in the first quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,994,000 after acquiring an additional 745,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter worth about $82,324,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $121.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.01. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.72.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.74). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

