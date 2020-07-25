EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Holdings Trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 89.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 387,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in EQT were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in EQT by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 932.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in EQT by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.31.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on EQT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TD Securities upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EQT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.68.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

