Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 81,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Evergy by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Evergy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 5.6% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shares of EVRG opened at $64.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average is $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.