Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.69 Million

Analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to post $43.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.67 million. Transcat reported sales of $41.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $176.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $174.44 million to $177.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $188.48 million, with estimates ranging from $187.05 million to $189.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 4.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Transcat in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transcat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

In other news, Director Gary J. Haseley acquired 3,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,826. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 305.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.68. Transcat has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $34.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

