Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,183 Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Myokardia were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Myokardia during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Myokardia by 11.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Myokardia by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Myokardia by 33.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

In other Myokardia news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $2,089,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 371 shares in the company, valued at $35,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,629 shares of company stock worth $5,398,161. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MYOK stock opened at $92.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.12. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.31. Myokardia Inc has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $126.30.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MYOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Myokardia from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Myokardia from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Myokardia from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Myokardia from $95.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Myokardia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.70.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

