Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at $542,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at $2,021,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 125.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,845,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 171.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.15, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.23. Match Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.53.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $773,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,332 shares in the company, valued at $716,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $486,438.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,346.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 605,762 shares of company stock worth $57,302,991 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. Citigroup lifted their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Match Group from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

