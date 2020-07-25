BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 18.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 694,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 110,580 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the 1st quarter valued at $2,577,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,648,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,295,000 after buying an additional 176,253 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 24,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,026,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 848,364 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

