Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Sets New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $149.27 and last traded at $148.55, with a volume of 20445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.30.

The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.10.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.90.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

