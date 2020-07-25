Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Sets New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $149.27 and last traded at $148.55, with a volume of 20445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.30.

The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.10.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.90.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Metlife Inc Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC
Metlife Inc Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC
Motorola Solutions Inc Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC
Motorola Solutions Inc Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC
Penumbra Sets New 52-Week High at $211.01
Penumbra Sets New 52-Week High at $211.01
Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc Increased by Analyst
Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc Increased by Analyst
Cheesecake Factory Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”
Cheesecake Factory Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”
Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 209 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC
Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 209 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report