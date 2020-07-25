Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 15,146 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 460.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,764,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 184,599 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 55.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 518,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 184,370 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 22.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 182,467 shares during the period. Finally, Proxima Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 212.7% during the first quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 74,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd bought 310,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $6,772,223.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE opened at $23.98 on Friday. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $853.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 0.55%. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Trinseo from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Trinseo from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

