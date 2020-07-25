Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 144.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,557,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $255.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $52.49 and a 52 week high of $277.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Quidel had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $174.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 28,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total value of $5,459,119.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,975.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.33 per share, for a total transaction of $801,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 445,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,478,801.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,164 shares of company stock valued at $26,211,364 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QDEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quidel from $168.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Quidel from $170.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.43.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

