Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $184,009,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Logitech International by 68.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,204,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 650.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,850 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 5,004.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 384,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 376,757 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 119.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 220,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 120,263 shares during the period. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.79.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 10,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $596,096.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 52,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,403,254.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,143,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 369,469 shares of company stock valued at $20,202,985 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOGI opened at $68.88 on Friday. Logitech International SA has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $791.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International SA will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 27th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

