Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,019,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $45.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $52.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.