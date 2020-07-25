Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,019,000.

NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $45.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $52.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.00.

