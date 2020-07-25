Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.41 Million Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Balchem worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,151,000 after acquiring an additional 58,742 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 846,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,592,000 after acquiring an additional 36,467 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 663,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at $55,285,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BCPC. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Balchem from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Balchem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

BCPC stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.61. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $113.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $174.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.87 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.