BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Sets New 52-Week High at $107.50

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $107.50 and last traded at $99.67, with a volume of 153684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.18.

The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion and a PE ratio of -88.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth $110,000. 2.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

