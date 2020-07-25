Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in SAP by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in SAP by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.20.

SAP stock opened at $158.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.96. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $165.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.