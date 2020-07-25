Nwam LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after buying an additional 47,666 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 403.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 18,215 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $17,154,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 102,392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $67.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.23. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

