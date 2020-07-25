Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,901,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 604,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after acquiring an additional 94,988 shares in the last quarter.

IGSB stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average of $53.70. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

