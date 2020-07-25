Nwam LLC Acquires New Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,212 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 458.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $232.88 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $251.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 140.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.10.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,730 shares of company stock valued at $12,807,378 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

