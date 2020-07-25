Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 28.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 605,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,183,000 after acquiring an additional 132,621 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the first quarter worth $3,316,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 122.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 52,023 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 29.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of OYST stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $523.60 million and a PE ratio of -2.46. Oyster Point Pharma has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $41.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average is $30.63.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.29. Sell-side analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oyster Point Pharma Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

