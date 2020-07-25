Nwam LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.11. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $55.58.

