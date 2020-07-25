Nwam LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,931,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,675,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 701.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,106,000 after buying an additional 1,580,576 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,145,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,555,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $87.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.67.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

