Nwam LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,931,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,675,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 701.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,106,000 after buying an additional 1,580,576 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,145,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,555,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MAR opened at $87.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.67.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.
Marriott International Profile
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
