Nwam LLC Purchases New Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,390 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 7.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,568,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $829,166,000 after acquiring an additional 473,790 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,845,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $611,613,000 after acquiring an additional 44,910 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 36.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,227,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,162,000 after acquiring an additional 597,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,839 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,848,000 after acquiring an additional 149,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Splunk by 16.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,693,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $213,716,000 after acquiring an additional 240,296 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $172.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.71.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $459,245.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,765,376.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 18,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total transaction of $3,352,032.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,570 shares in the company, valued at $37,309,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,261 shares of company stock worth $16,136,689. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $199.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.56 and a beta of 1.63. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $213.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.73.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.