Nwam LLC Has $275,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ opened at $55.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.21.

