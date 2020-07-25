1,604 Shares in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 31,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,137,000 after acquiring an additional 71,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $1,435,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,855,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $119,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 721,041 shares of company stock valued at $115,476,023 in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SGEN shares. Guggenheim raised Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.95.

SGEN stock opened at $168.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.80 and a beta of 1.46. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.39 and a 200-day moving average of $135.27.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

