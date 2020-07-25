Nwam LLC Invests $272,000 in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,186,000 after acquiring an additional 992,487 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $21,576,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after acquiring an additional 150,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 333,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 555,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 223,563 shares during the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INO shares. Roth Capital lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Maxim Group lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $927,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $28,463.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 827,219 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,871 shares of company stock worth $2,115,378. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.53. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,700.42% and a negative return on equity of 166.85%. The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

