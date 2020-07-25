5,921 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Bought by Nwam LLC

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $33.88 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $51.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73.

