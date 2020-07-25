Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 76,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.04. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

