Nwam LLC Purchases New Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 164.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,982.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,087 shares of company stock worth $3,639,169 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

TFC opened at $37.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.