Nwam LLC Takes $201,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 160,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after buying an additional 82,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after buying an additional 73,721 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.61 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $50.11.

