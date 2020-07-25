Nwam LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RY. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after buying an additional 56,975 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 719,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,275,000 after buying an additional 48,728 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

RY opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.95.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.89%.

RY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $86.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

