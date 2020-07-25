Nwam LLC Cuts Holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($2.16). MFA FINL INC/SH had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 105.71%. The business had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MFA FINL INC/SH will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MFA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MFA FINL INC/SH from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.35.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

