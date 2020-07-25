Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,244 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $256.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.88. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $269.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Oppenheimer raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.33.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.